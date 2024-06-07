Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 24,173 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,173 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $17,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TLT stock opened at $91.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.37. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $103.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3083 per share. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

