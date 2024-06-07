Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 5,379 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA REET opened at $22.96 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $19.69 and a 1 year high of $24.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average is $23.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.