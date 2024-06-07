Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,035,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,178,910,000 after purchasing an additional 165,636 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,977,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,875,306,000 after purchasing an additional 255,463 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $1,556,912,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,079,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,365,213,000 after purchasing an additional 518,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 15.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,356,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $902,055,000 after acquiring an additional 459,340 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $305.69. 1,927,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,810,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $163.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $289.72 and a 200 day moving average of $287.71. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.32 and a 12-month high of $329.72.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $332.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.65.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

