Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,881 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $66.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $61.23 and a 1-year high of $80.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.76.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 10.84%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

In other news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $69,354.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

