Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 191.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,703 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $13,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Price Performance

DEO opened at $136.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.44. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $131.43 and a 1 year high of $179.78.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

