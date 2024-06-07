Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $8,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 173,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 47.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 231,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,399,000 after acquiring an additional 74,621 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $10,585,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VXUS traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $61.88. 1,846,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,204,889. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $62.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.32 and its 200 day moving average is $58.58.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.