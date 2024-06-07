Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.24 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 70.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 504,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,350,000 after purchasing an additional 50,071 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,343,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,757,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,911,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:IJT traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.56. 3,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,482. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $102.64 and a 12 month high of $132.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.13 and a 200 day moving average of $124.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2191 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.