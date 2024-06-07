Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.19 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1,925.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $469.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $461.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $448.57. The stock has a market cap of $112.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.47. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $479.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

