Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 866,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $29,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 94,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

FNDF stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.30. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $36.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

