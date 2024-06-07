Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,338 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BNS stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $47.18. 282,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,989. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $39.79 and a 1-year high of $51.98. The stock has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.43.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.769 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.72%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

