Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,026 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,454 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $1,514,814,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,724,217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $441,514,000 after purchasing an additional 778,716 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,005,192 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,566,418,000 after purchasing an additional 682,098 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,140,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,029,000 after buying an additional 669,898 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,995,287 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,383,848,000 after buying an additional 570,080 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares in the company, valued at $16,767,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,767,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,091,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.04.

Applied Materials stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.63. The stock had a trading volume of 452,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,757,962. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $225.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.98.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

