Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 26,313 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,105,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,313 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $9,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Haleon by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Haleon by 853.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Haleon by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haleon by 456.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haleon during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Haleon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on HLN shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon Price Performance

Shares of Haleon stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.26. Haleon plc has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $8.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.34.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Haleon had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 9.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Haleon plc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haleon Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.