Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 804,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,472,000 after buying an additional 43,619 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 595,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,035,000 after buying an additional 164,184 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 451,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,233,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 203,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 109,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,279,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,701,000 after acquiring an additional 242,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MO. Argus upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.90.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.73. 479,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,213,100. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.28. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $47.19. The company has a market capitalization of $80.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.01%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

