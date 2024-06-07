Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2,513.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 819,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,215,000 after purchasing an additional 787,704 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,249,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,742,000 after buying an additional 628,889 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 392,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,142,000 after acquiring an additional 247,124 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,834,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,017,000 after acquiring an additional 221,961 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,562,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,979,000 after acquiring an additional 119,645 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $118.66 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $99.03 and a 1 year high of $121.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.31. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.