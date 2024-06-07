Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,238 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $4,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 123,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $849,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 615.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 19,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 17,036 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.75.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Public Storage stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $276.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,019. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $233.18 and a 1-year high of $312.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $273.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.35. The company has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.63.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kristy Pipes bought 2,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,485.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

