Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,453 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $23,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

EFV stock opened at $56.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.