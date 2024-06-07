Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,171 Shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,171 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHY. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $8,677,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 173.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 232,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after buying an additional 147,419 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,696 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 55,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 141,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 19,369 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHY stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $24.96. The company has a market cap of $791.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.11 and a 200-day moving average of $24.19.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

