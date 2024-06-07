Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 7,128 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,128 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Mizuho raised their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.94.

General Mills Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE GIS opened at $67.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $82.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.58.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

