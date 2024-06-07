Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) COO Anuradha Muralidharan Sells 17,520 Shares

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 17,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $26,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,065.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Anuradha Muralidharan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, Anuradha Muralidharan sold 21,118 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $30,198.74.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Anuradha Muralidharan sold 2,816 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $5,378.56.

On Friday, March 15th, Anuradha Muralidharan sold 608 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $1,216.00.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Anuradha Muralidharan sold 20,000 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $43,000.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Anuradha Muralidharan sold 16,584 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $35,489.76.

Shares of NASDAQ EXFY opened at $1.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92. Expensify, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $8.25.

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $33.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 million. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 27.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts predict that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXFY. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Expensify by 63.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Expensify by 433.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 85,931 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Expensify by 396.1% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 714,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 570,495 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Expensify during the third quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Expensify during the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

