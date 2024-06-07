Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Receives GBX 3,394 Consensus PT from Analysts

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,394 ($43.48).

EXPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,020 ($51.51) target price on shares of Experian in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($46.12) target price on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

EXPN stock opened at GBX 3,743 ($47.96) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3,633.98, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.65. Experian has a twelve month low of GBX 2,366 ($30.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,796 ($48.64). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,449.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,308.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,466.02%.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

