Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.47

Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.47 and last traded at $7.51, with a volume of 928406 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FSLY shares. Bank of America cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fastly from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.61.

Fastly Stock Down 3.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.01 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 25.26% and a negative return on equity of 15.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastly

In other Fastly news, CTO Artur Bergman sold 10,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $96,603.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,244,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,198,056.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fastly news, Director Richard Devon Daniels sold 7,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $98,317.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,592.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Artur Bergman sold 10,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $96,603.52. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,244,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,198,056.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,020 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,439. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastly

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 1,420.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Fastly in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastly in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Stories

