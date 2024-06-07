First National Bank of Omaha Cuts Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ECL stock traded down $1.72 on Friday, hitting $238.80. 178,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,088. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $228.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.72 and a twelve month high of $240.61.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ECL. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $232.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.56.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

