First National Bank of Omaha Has $1.73 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 12,209 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 572,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,207,000 after purchasing an additional 30,233 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 125,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $857,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.80 on Friday, hitting $218.00. 150,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,561. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $229.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.39. The company has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
