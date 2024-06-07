First National Bank of Omaha Has $1.73 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 12,209 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 572,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,207,000 after purchasing an additional 30,233 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 125,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $857,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.80 on Friday, hitting $218.00. 150,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,561. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $229.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.39. The company has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.