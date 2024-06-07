First National Bank of Omaha Has $11.99 Million Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,123 shares during the quarter. Littelfuse accounts for 0.8% of First National Bank of Omaha’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. First National Bank of Omaha owned approximately 0.18% of Littelfuse worth $11,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the third quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Littelfuse by 372.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

LFUS traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,340. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.29. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $212.80 and a one year high of $309.94.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $535.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.08 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 10.21%. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.78%.

Insider Activity

In other Littelfuse news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 2,219 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.33, for a total transaction of $568,796.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,263,936.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 2,219 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.33, for a total value of $568,796.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,263,936.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 6,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.49, for a total transaction of $1,568,179.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,753,583.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,638 shares of company stock worth $2,463,552. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on LFUS. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.00.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also

