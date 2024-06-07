First National Bank of Omaha Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha owned 0.08% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 386,100.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 194.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AUB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ AUB traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,338. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $37.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.81.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $288.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

