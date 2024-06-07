First National Bank of Omaha Has $7.74 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 257.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $9.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $279.39. The company had a trading volume of 684,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,365. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.44.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on APD shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $328.00 to $241.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.85.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

