First National Bank of Omaha Has $768,000 Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,922,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,963,000 after buying an additional 59,639 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 53,998 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 943,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,334,000 after buying an additional 51,044 shares during the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 211,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,401,000 after buying an additional 50,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Stewart Information Services Stock Performance

STC traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,464. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Stewart Information Services Co. has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $66.66.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $554.32 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 1.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Stewart Information Services from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Stewart Information Services from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stewart Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.