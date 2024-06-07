First National Bank of Omaha Has $836,000 Stock Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 3.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 650.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,209 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 7.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 683,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,424,000 after acquiring an additional 45,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the third quarter valued at approximately $578,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on KFY. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Korn Ferry from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair upgraded Korn Ferry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Korn Ferry has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

KFY traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.24. 48,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,752. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.39. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $69.69.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.91 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

