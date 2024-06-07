First National Bank of Omaha Has $9.01 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,753 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Macquarie increased their target price on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.29.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.04. 1,765,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,636,400. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.71 and its 200 day moving average is $103.67. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.02 billion, a PE ratio of 110.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

