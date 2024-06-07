First National Bank of Omaha Has $9.76 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 203,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,872 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,898,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,358,000 after purchasing an additional 146,201 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 602.0% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 160,545 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,043,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,862,000 after buying an additional 94,004 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000.

VEA traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,719,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,756,983. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.44. The firm has a market cap of $133.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

