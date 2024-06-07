First National Bank of Omaha Raises Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 57.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,057 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 18.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,711,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,067,000 after buying an additional 3,457,393 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,676,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,119 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,068,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,629,000 after acquiring an additional 133,591 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,150,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,346,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,278,000 after acquiring an additional 62,913 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Price Performance

Dollar General stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.20. 387,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,424,262. The company has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $173.47.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.41.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

