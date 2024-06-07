First National Bank of Omaha Reduces Stock Holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha owned 0.06% of Benchmark Electronics worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 14,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 62,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on BHE shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti cut Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Fox Advisors cut Benchmark Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Benchmark Electronics Trading Down 1.8 %

BHE traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,262. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.76. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $44.85.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $675.58 million during the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 2.34%.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jan M. Janick sold 6,777 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $263,421.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,375.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jan M. Janick sold 6,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $263,421.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,375.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arvind Kamal sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $30,051.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,735 shares in the company, valued at $795,809.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,560 shares of company stock valued at $688,374 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

