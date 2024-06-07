First National Bank of Omaha Reduces Stock Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Balchem were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCPC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Balchem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,233,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter worth $39,164,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Balchem by 4,678.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 262,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,072,000 after buying an additional 257,174 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Balchem during the third quarter valued at $11,750,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Balchem by 25.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 183,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,813,000 after buying an additional 36,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCPC traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,866. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $110.74 and a 12-month high of $159.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.32 and its 200 day moving average is $146.14.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $239.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.12 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 11.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BCPC shares. StockNews.com raised Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Balchem from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

In related news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 1,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $297,934.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,407.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David B. Fischer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total transaction of $764,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,196.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 1,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $297,934.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,407.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

