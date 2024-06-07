First National Bank of Omaha Sells 123,425 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 54.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,425 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.58.
Coca-Cola Price Performance
Shares of KO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,892,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,159,573. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.24. The company has a market capitalization of $276.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.60%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,962.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,220,064 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
