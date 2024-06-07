First National Bank of Omaha Sells 1,397 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 1.6% of First National Bank of Omaha’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $25,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 300,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,063,000 after purchasing an additional 85,395 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.58.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PEP stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.12. 611,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,427,116. The company has a market capitalization of $236.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $192.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.