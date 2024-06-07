First National Bank of Omaha Sells 18,299 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,299 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology accounts for approximately 1.2% of First National Bank of Omaha’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $18,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,279,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $836,795,000 after purchasing an additional 87,203 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,521,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $587,046,000 after buying an additional 80,431 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $672,196,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,177,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,863,000 after buying an additional 714,376 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at $225,800,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

MCHP traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $93.63. The company had a trading volume of 678,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,730,675. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.24. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.75 and a 12-month high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.16%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $318,736.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,034.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,034.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $744,319.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,558,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,245 shares of company stock valued at $1,993,875. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

