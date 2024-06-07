First National Bank of Omaha Sells 3,110 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Eaton were worth $11,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upgraded Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $312.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.27.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $1.74 on Friday, hitting $315.20. The stock had a trading volume of 509,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $323.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.99. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $184.70 and a twelve month high of $345.19. The company has a market capitalization of $126.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,738.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

