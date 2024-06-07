First National Bank of Omaha Sells 803 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

Shares of CSW Industrials stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $255.59. The company had a trading volume of 46,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,374. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a one year low of $155.57 and a one year high of $263.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $210.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total value of $230,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,997 shares in the company, valued at $11,502,309.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total transaction of $230,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,997 shares in the company, valued at $11,502,309.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Don Sullivan sold 7,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.90, for a total value of $1,807,023.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,685,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,826 shares of company stock worth $2,526,903. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

