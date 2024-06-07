First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Director Acquires $13,260.00 in Stock

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) Director James R. Wilkins III purchased 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $13,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,961 shares in the company, valued at $124,191.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

First National Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FXNC opened at $15.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. First National Co. has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $21.75. The company has a market cap of $97.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.51.

Get First National alerts:

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. First National had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 million. Analysts predict that First National Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First National Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. First National’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on First National

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First National

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First National stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.19% of First National worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

About First National

(Get Free Report)

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.