First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Director Acquires $13,260.00 in Stock

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) Director James R. Wilkins III purchased 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $13,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,961 shares in the company, valued at $124,191.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
First National Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of FXNC opened at $15.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. First National Co. has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $21.75. The company has a market cap of $97.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.51.
First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. First National had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 million. Analysts predict that First National Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, TheStreet lowered First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First National stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.19% of First National worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.
First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.
