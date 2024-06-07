First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.37

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.37 and last traded at $18.37, with a volume of 103648 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.33.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPEI. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. lifted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,551.9% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 2,029,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,834 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,363,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,422,000 after buying an additional 1,557,412 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $10,466,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 832,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,852,000 after acquiring an additional 404,949 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2,072.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 363,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after acquiring an additional 347,206 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

