First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,214 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.50% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $19,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,773,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 568,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,492,000 after purchasing an additional 230,895 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,086,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,808,000 after purchasing an additional 206,876 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 248.3% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 277,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,430,000 after purchasing an additional 198,145 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,792,000.

LMBS traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,454. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

