First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ) Shares Up 0.6%

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.56 and last traded at $67.45. 15,042 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 40,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.03.

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $405.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.57.

Get First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HFG Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 11,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 96,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period.

About First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the StrataQuant Materials index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index of large- and mid-cap basic materials firms in the US. Holdings are selected and weighted based on growth and value metrics. FXZ was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.