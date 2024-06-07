Flare (FLR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $43.05 Million

Flare (FLR) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. One Flare coin can currently be bought for $0.0300 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. Flare has a total market cap of $1.22 billion and $43.05 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Flare has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Flare Profile

Flare launched on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 40,857,857,973 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Flare is flare.network. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 40,909,480,720.006355 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.02868771 USD and is up 1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $9,004,601.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

