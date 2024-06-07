Fleetwood Bank (OTCMKTS:FLEW) Shares Up 10.8%

Fleetwood Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:FLEW – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 10.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.00 and last traded at $54.00. 3 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.75.

Fleetwood Bank Trading Up 10.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.91.

Fleetwood Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th.

About Fleetwood Bank

Fleetwood Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Fleetwood Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. Its loan products include consumer loans, including home equity loans, personal loans, and automobile loans; residential mortgage loans; and commercial loans, such as commercial and agricultural loans, commercial mortgages, commercial construction loans, residential tract development loans, commercial term loans, working capital lines of credit, and guaranteed loans.

