Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) CAO Daniel Wendler Sells 1,670 Shares

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $54,325.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,261.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Daniel Wendler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 12th, Daniel Wendler sold 1,860 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $53,735.40.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $32.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.75. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.84 and a 52-week high of $34.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Flex by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Flex by 276.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

