Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) CEO Sells $1,985,696.26 in Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 61,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $1,985,696.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,842,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,932,035.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Thursday, May 9th, Revathi Advaithi sold 161,052 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $4,614,139.80.

Shares of FLEX traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.26. 5,222,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,875,904. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.84 and a 52-week high of $34.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.75.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Flex by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Flex by 276.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

