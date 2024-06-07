Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Director Buys $34,896.30 in Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) Director William H. Neukom bought 586 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.55 per share, with a total value of $34,896.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 295,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,613,579.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $59.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.90. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The company has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Winthrop Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 135.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on FTNT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fortinet from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Fortinet from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.10.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

