Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.
Fortitude Gold Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:FTCO traded down 0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 4.90. The company had a trading volume of 56,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,975. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of 5.36. Fortitude Gold has a one year low of 3.61 and a one year high of 6.97.
About Fortitude Gold
