Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.

Fortitude Gold Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FTCO traded down 0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 4.90. The company had a trading volume of 56,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,975. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of 5.36. Fortitude Gold has a one year low of 3.61 and a one year high of 6.97.

Get Fortitude Gold alerts:

About Fortitude Gold

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Fortitude Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects in the United States. It holds 100% of its flagship project, Isabella Pearl Mine, which is an open pit-style consisting of 601 unpatented claims that covers approximately 10,434 acres located in Mineral County, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortitude Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortitude Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.