Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.07% of FOX worth $10,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,796,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 652,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,339,000 after purchasing an additional 326,254 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,752,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,539,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,679,000 after purchasing an additional 102,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,519,747.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FOXA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Macquarie boosted their price target on FOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on FOX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

FOXA stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $35.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.77.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. FOX had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

