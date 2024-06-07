Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,100 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.23% of Franco-Nevada worth $48,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,565,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,211,558,000 after acquiring an additional 208,392 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,008,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,219,807,000 after buying an additional 566,539 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,778,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,707,000 after buying an additional 789,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,104,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $948,364,000 after buying an additional 112,274 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,477,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,909,000 after buying an additional 1,405,731 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.70.
Franco-Nevada Stock Performance
NYSE FNV traded up $3.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.28. 673,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,072. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $102.29 and a 1-year high of $149.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of -48.60, a PEG ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.77.
Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.
Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -57.43%.
About Franco-Nevada
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.
