Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,100 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.23% of Franco-Nevada worth $48,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,565,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,211,558,000 after acquiring an additional 208,392 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,008,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,219,807,000 after buying an additional 566,539 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,778,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,707,000 after buying an additional 789,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,104,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $948,364,000 after buying an additional 112,274 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,477,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,909,000 after buying an additional 1,405,731 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.70.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

NYSE FNV traded up $3.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.28. 673,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,072. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $102.29 and a 1-year high of $149.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of -48.60, a PEG ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.77.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -57.43%.

About Franco-Nevada

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.